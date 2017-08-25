Gurmeet Ram Rahim verdict: Jammu train services suspended
All trains to and from Jammu were suspended on Friday over security concerns ahead of a CBI court`s verdict in a rape case involving Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in Haryana.
Jammu: All trains to and from Jammu were suspended on Friday over security concerns ahead of a CBI court`s verdict in a rape case involving Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in Haryana.
A railway official said here: "Due to the law and order situation in the neighbouring states, it has been decided to suspend rail services for the day."