close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Gurmeet Ram Rahim's son Jasmeet to head Dera Sacha Sauda: Reports

The conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the CBI court in Panchkula on August had sparked off large-scale violence by his followers.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 14:07
Gurmeet Ram Rahim&#039;s son Jasmeet to head Dera Sacha Sauda: Reports

Chandigarh: With Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh sentenced to 20 years imprisonment in a rape case, speculations are rife over his successor.

Reports say that Ram Rahim's son Jasmeet, who was on Tuesday anointed the administrator of the Dera sect, will succeed him.

Reports further said that Jasmeet has the backing of Ram Rahim's mother Nasib Kaur and wife Harjit Kaur.

Nasib and Harjit are expected to meet the Dera chief in Rohtak to convince him to appoint Jasmmet as his successor.

The names of Dera chief's adopted daughter Honeypreet and Dera chairperson Vipassana Insan are also doing the rounds.

However, Dera sources said dismissed all the reports and said no such move yet has been initiated by the Dera management. The first priority of the Dera will be to file an appeal in the High court against the sentence pronounced by the Special CBI court yesterday, the sources said.

Eighteen years after he raped two of his female disciples, the Dera Sacha Sauda chief was on August 28 sentenced to 20 years jail for rape and criminal intimidation and fined Rs 30 lakh.

The conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the CBI court in Panchkula on August had sparked off large-scale violence by his followers which left 38 people dead and 264 others injured.

TAGS

Dera Sacha SaudaGurmeet Ram Rahim SinghrapeHaryana

From Zee News

Caught on camera: Teacher of Lucknow&#039;s St. John Vianney High School slaps student 40 times for not standing up on attendance call
Uttar Pradesh

Caught on camera: Teacher of Lucknow's St. John Viann...

China rules out discussion on Pakistan terrorism at BRICS
WorldAsia

China rules out discussion on Pakistan terrorism at BRICS

WorldAsia

After Taiwan alarm, China says air force drills were routin...

This is how NASA is aiding response to Hurricane Harvey
Space

This is how NASA is aiding response to Hurricane Harvey

Supreme Court allows plea to abort foetus without skull
Maharashtra

Supreme Court allows plea to abort foetus without skull

Indian Air Force postpones trial series of Astra missile due to bad weather
India

Indian Air Force postpones trial series of Astra missile du...

ISRO&#039;s eighth navigation satellite launch: Things to know about the IRNSS constellation
Space

ISRO's eighth navigation satellite launch: Things to k...

Gorakhpur hospital&#039;s suspended principal sent to judicial custody; 1256 deaths at BRD Medical College in 2017
Uttar Pradesh

Gorakhpur hospital's suspended principal sent to judic...

World

After North Korea missile, Britain and Japan agree closer s...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

MS Dhoni's 300th ODI: Does MSD have a chance of making it to the 2019 ICC World Cup?

Dera chief has few options to escape from clutches of law

Trump sees through Pakistan design

DNA Edit | Undiplomatic infighting: Basit’s letter exposes rot in Pakistan foreign service

When no means NO! Marital rape is a rape. Period