Gurmeet Ram Rahim's son Jasmeet to head Dera Sacha Sauda: Reports

Chandigarh: With Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh sentenced to 20 years imprisonment in a rape case, speculations are rife over his successor.

Reports say that Ram Rahim's son Jasmeet, who was on Tuesday anointed the administrator of the Dera sect, will succeed him.

Reports further said that Jasmeet has the backing of Ram Rahim's mother Nasib Kaur and wife Harjit Kaur.

Nasib and Harjit are expected to meet the Dera chief in Rohtak to convince him to appoint Jasmmet as his successor.

The names of Dera chief's adopted daughter Honeypreet and Dera chairperson Vipassana Insan are also doing the rounds.

However, Dera sources said dismissed all the reports and said no such move yet has been initiated by the Dera management. The first priority of the Dera will be to file an appeal in the High court against the sentence pronounced by the Special CBI court yesterday, the sources said.

Eighteen years after he raped two of his female disciples, the Dera Sacha Sauda chief was on August 28 sentenced to 20 years jail for rape and criminal intimidation and fined Rs 30 lakh.

The conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the CBI court in Panchkula on August had sparked off large-scale violence by his followers which left 38 people dead and 264 others injured.