Hafiz Saeed attacks India over Kashmir issue, decides to contest Pakistan general elections in 2018

Lahore: Amid global backlash and Pakistan's failure to re-arrest Hafiz Saeed, the Mumbai terror attack mastermind on Saturday announced his decision to contest 2018 general elections. He further accused India of hurting Kashmiris and “building pressure on Pakistani government” with the help of United States.

Saeed, the co-founder of Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jammat-ud-Dawah chief, will fight Pakistan general elections under the banner of Milli Muslim League (MML).

"The Milli Muslim League (MML) is planning to contest next year's general elections. I also dedicate 2018 for Kashmiris who are struggling for freedom," said Saeed at the JuD headquarters in Lahore's Chauburji.

MML has not yet been registered in country's Election Commission.

"I want to tell India that I will continue support Kashmiris no matter what kind of difficulties are there. India wants us to stop raising voice for the Kashmiris. It is building pressure on the Pakistani government. I want to tell Pakistan that back channel diplomacy only caused harm to the Kashmir cause," he alleged.

Saeed, who was freed by Pakistan after 297 days of house arrest, is a globally designated terrorist with a bounty of Rs $10 million on his head for terror activities. He has filed a petition in the United Nations, asking to strike off his name from the list of global list of designated terrorists.

The Mumbai terror attack mastermind's release was met with condemnation across the world, with the United States warning Pakistan of repercussions if Saeed is not immediately re-arrested and prosecuted. The White House further said that Saeed’s release points at Pakistan’s failure to combat terrorism and providing sanctuary for terrorists on its soil.

Saeed, has been accused of plotting the November 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people and injured hundreds.

Saeed also claimed that his detention in Pakistan and Hurriyat leaders in India was part of an international agenda.

"This had been done to harm the Kashmir cause. India is angry over my release from the house detention. I warn India if it does not stop atrocities against Kashmiris then this struggle will rise further and it will face the music," he said.

With PTI Inputs