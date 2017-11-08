हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
As veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader Lal Krishna Advani turned 90 on Wednesday, November 8, several party members took to Twitter to wish him.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 08, 2017, 09:32 AM IST
Happy Birthday, Advani ji: Politicos wish BJP veteran on his 90th birthday

NEW DELHI: As veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader Lal Krishna Advani turned 90 on Wednesday, November 8, several party members took to Twitter to wish him.

“Birthday greetings to respected Advani Ji. I pray that he is blessed with good health and a long life.

“Advani Ji is a political stalwart, a leader who has distinguished himself through hardwork and dedication towards our nation.

“We BJP Karyakartas are fortunate to always receive the guidance of Advani Ji. His efforts have contributed richly to the building of BJP,” wrote PM Modi in a series of tweets.

Co-founder of BJP, Advani was also the former Deputy Prime Minister of India and held several key portfolios during the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government from 1998 to 2004.

He started Advani his political career with the RSS. In 2015, he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan.

