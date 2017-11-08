Happy Birthday, Advani ji: Politicos wish BJP veteran on his 90th birthday

NEW DELHI: As veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader Lal Krishna Advani turned 90 on Wednesday, November 8, several party members took to Twitter to wish him.

“Birthday greetings to respected Advani Ji. I pray that he is blessed with good health and a long life.

“Advani Ji is a political stalwart, a leader who has distinguished himself through hardwork and dedication towards our nation.

“We BJP Karyakartas are fortunate to always receive the guidance of Advani Ji. His efforts have contributed richly to the building of BJP,” wrote PM Modi in a series of tweets.

Several other politicians and leaders also wished the leader:

Warm birthday greetings to Shri Lal Krishna Advani ji. I pray for a long and healthy life for you. — Birender Singh (@ChBirenderSingh) November 8, 2017

Warm birthday greetings to our inspiration, Shri LK Advani. He has served India tirelessly & his contribution to the country is invaluable. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 8, 2017

Prayers for L K Advani ji’s good health on his birthday. His blessings & guidance remain a source of inspiration for us. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) November 8, 2017

Warm Birthday greetings to former Deputy PM and one of our tallest leaders, Shri Lal Krishna Advani ji. Prayers for his good health. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) November 8, 2017

Warm birthday greetings to our beloved senior @BJP4India leader Sh. LK Advani ji. Prayers for his well being and good health. May he continue to guide and inspire us with his ideas and vision. pic.twitter.com/0P6o0UX3Q2 — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) November 8, 2017

Co-founder of BJP, Advani was also the former Deputy Prime Minister of India and held several key portfolios during the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government from 1998 to 2004.

He started Advani his political career with the RSS. In 2015, he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan.