Madhya Pradesh

Hardik Patel blames ‘Mama’ Shivraj for egg attack on car in Madhya Pradesh

The car of Patidar leader Hardik Patel was on Thursday allegedly attacked with eggs and slippers in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. As the president of Kisaan Kranti Sena, Patel had gone to Jabalpur to address a gathering organised by the body in the wake of upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

Congress leader Sanjay Yadav, who was in the same car, said that when they reached near Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Ranital area, some bike-borne miscreants attacked the car with eggs and slippers. He even alleged that some of the miscreants were brandishing guns.

Reacting to the incident, Patel took to microblogging site Twitter, blaming Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the attack. Referring to Chouhan as ‘Mama’, Patel tweeted that “Hardik cannot be stopped with eggs”. He dared the BJP leader to shoot him, saying “the fight will be on till I have life”.

“Shivraj Mama's supporters in MP's Jabalpur welcomed us with eggs while I was on my way to Panagar and escaped..Mama Shivraj, eggs won't be able to stop me. Fire bullets from guns. As long as there is blood in me, my struggle will continue," the Patidar leader tweeted.

Deputy Inspector General B S Chauhan and Superintendent of Police Shashikant Shukla said police have detained six to seven persons following the incident, and probe is on.

(With PTI Inputs)

