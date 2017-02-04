Hardik Patel's security guard fined for carrying gun on flight
Jaipur: The private security guard of Gujarat's Patidar agitation leader Hardik Patel was on Saturday slapped with a penalty for carrying a revolver and live cartridges in his handbag instead of the luggage before boarding a flight at Udaipur airport.
Satish Kumar had declared the licensed revolver and cartridges before boarding the flight for Delhi from Dabok airport in Udaipur and he was supposed to put them in the luggage but he was carrying them with him in a handbag, DSP Vallabh Nagar (Udaipur) Ghanshyam Sharma said.
He was in possession of the revolver and 16 cartridges. CISF detected them during frisking and informed the airport authority and police.
After initial questioning, the police allowed him to go but the Airports Authority of India (AAI) imposed a fine on him, Sharma said.
He was later allowed to board the next flight.
Kumar had arrived in Udaipur by road from Ahmadabad.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Noida: 7-year-old DPS girl dies after getting injured during karate session
- Will reduction in limit of cash donation to political parties decrease corruption?
- Assembly Elections 2017: Goa records 15% turnout for first two hours in polls
- Assembly Elections 2017: Fault in EVMs interrupt polling at two seats in Punjab
- DNA: Donald Trump berated Australia PM, cut phone call short
- WATCH: MS Dhoni loses cool, yells at Yuzvendra Chahal for missing easy run-out chance during 3rd T20I
- WATCH: After KL Rahul, Raiphi Gomez hits ball out of the stadium, while playing for Kerala
- S Sreesanth, Aakash Chopra engage in heated Twitter battle that will leave Indian cricket embarrassed
- IPL 2017 Auction: From player rosters to purse balance, here's all you need to know!
- Fans bamboozled seeing Rohit Sharma present for BCCI's felicitation of MS Dhoni in Bengaluru