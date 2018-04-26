Harimau Shakti 2018: India, Malaysia to conduct joint training exercise in dense forests

NEW DELHI: As part of ongoing Indo-Malaysian defence cooperation, a joint training exercise HARIMAU SHAKTI will be conducted in the dense forests of Sengai Perdik, Hulu Langat, Malaysia from April 30 to May 13, 2018. The exercise is aimed at bolstering cooperation and coordination between armed forces of both the nations and to share the expertise of both the contingents in conduct of counter insurgency operations in jungle terrain.

Indian contingent is being represented by one of the oldest infantry battalions, 4 GRENADIERS having rich operational experience in conventional as well as counter insurgency warfare. The Malaysian contingent is being represented by soldiers from 1 Royal Ranjer Regiment and the Royal Malay Regiment, known for their experience in Jungle Warfare. This is the first instance wherein a joint training exercise of this magnitude involving Indian and Malaysian soldiers is being organized on Malaysian soil.

The exercise will involve a cross-training phase followed by a field training phase of seven days in the jungles of Hulu Langat wherein both armies will jointly train, plan and execute a series of training activities. The focus will remain on tactical operations in jungle warfare. Overall, the exercise will not only provide an excellent opportunity to both the armies to hone their operational skills but will also contribute to enhance the strategic partnership between India and Malaysia.

Recently, the Indian Air Force too conducted pan India Exercise Gagan Shakti-2018 from April 08 to April 22, 2018. The aim of the exercise was real-time coordination, deployment and employment of air power in a short and intense battle scenario. The focus of the exercise was also to check the viability of our operational plans and learn meaningful lessons.

The exercise was conducted in two phases so that all Commands get adequate opportunity to test the efficacy of their preparedness. Phase-I of the exercise involved activation of Western, South Western and Southern Air Commands, with affiliated Army and Naval components. Phase-II of the exercise involved activation of Western, Central, Eastern and Southern Air Commands.