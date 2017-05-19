close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Harish Salve - the chief architect of India's victory at ICJ – says 'public duty' on charging just Rs 1 fee to argue Kulbhushan Jadhav case

Acclaimed lawyer Harish Salve, who played a pivotal role in India's victory at the International Court of Justice in Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentencing case, has said that he had just performed his duty.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 - 11:25
Harish Salve - the chief architect of India&#039;s victory at ICJ – says &#039;public duty&#039; on charging just Rs 1 fee to argue Kulbhushan Jadhav case

New Delhi: Acclaimed lawyer Harish Salve, who played a pivotal role in India's victory at the International Court of Justice in Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentencing case, has said that he had just performed his duty.

Talking to reporters yesterday, Salve said while he is happy that justice has been finally done to Jadhav, he has done nothing extra-ordinary.

Any common Indian citizen would have done the same for his country, he said.

After ICJ victory, India to seek annulment of Pakistan military court’s death sentence to Kulbhushan Jadhav
MUST READ
After ICJ victory, India to seek annulment of Pakistan military court’s death sentence to Kulbhushan Jadhav

"For me, this is not a commercial case... It was a public duty. Any citizen of India would have done that... it was of no great moment," said Salve, who was lauded by all after the ICJ delivered a ruling favouring India on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the lead in lauding Salve, who had represented India earlier in international forums as well. 

In a conversation with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, PM Modi thanked Salve.

EAM Swaraj too praised Salve for his brilliant efforts. 

PM Narendra Modi speaks to EAM Sushma Swaraj, lauds Harish Salve's efforts at ICJ
MUST READ
PM Narendra Modi speaks to EAM Sushma Swaraj, lauds Harish Salve's efforts at ICJ

Arguably one of the highest paid lawyers in India, Salve's strong arguments on Kulbhushan Jadhav at the ICJ were widely appreciated by one and all.

Harish Salve, who is son of NKP Salve, a late Congress politician, is among the most expensive lawyers in India and according to media reports, charges up to Rs 30 lakh for a one-day appearance in the Supreme Court of India.

Salve, a former solicitor general of India, is a chartered accountant and a commerce and law graduate. He started his career as a chartered accountant but later on moved to the legal profession. He has made his base in London.

Salve became a senior lawyer of the Supreme Court in 1992 and the solicitor general of India in 1999.

TAGS

Harish SalveICJIndia's counsel Harish SalveKulbhushan Jadhav casePakistanKulbhushan Jadhav death sentencing caseHarish Salve legal fees

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Fawad Khan and wife Sadaf's latest photoshoot will wan...

Slight rise in temperature in Delhi
Delhi

Slight rise in temperature in Delhi

&#039;Pervez Musharraf wants to appear in person in Benazir Bhutto murder case&#039;
WorldAsia

'Pervez Musharraf wants to appear in person in Benazir...

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sale underway: Here&#039;s how you can buy
Mobiles

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sale underway: Here's how you can...

Mysterious &#039;cold spot&#039; an evidence of a parallel universe? Scientists say, yes!
Space

Mysterious 'cold spot' an evidence of a parallel...

Syria Army retakes villages after deadly Islamic State atta...
WorldAsia

Syria Army retakes villages after deadly Islamic State atta...

Haryana SHAMED again! Two women kicked, hit with brick by Sarpanch&#039; family members in Rewari – WATCH
Haryana

Haryana SHAMED again! Two women kicked, hit with brick by S...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video