Harish Salve - the chief architect of India's victory at ICJ – says 'public duty' on charging just Rs 1 fee to argue Kulbhushan Jadhav case

New Delhi: Acclaimed lawyer Harish Salve, who played a pivotal role in India's victory at the International Court of Justice in Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentencing case, has said that he had just performed his duty.

Talking to reporters yesterday, Salve said while he is happy that justice has been finally done to Jadhav, he has done nothing extra-ordinary.

Any common Indian citizen would have done the same for his country, he said.

"For me, this is not a commercial case... It was a public duty. Any citizen of India would have done that... it was of no great moment," said Salve, who was lauded by all after the ICJ delivered a ruling favouring India on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the lead in lauding Salve, who had represented India earlier in international forums as well.

In a conversation with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, PM Modi thanked Salve.

EAM Swaraj too praised Salve for his brilliant efforts.

Arguably one of the highest paid lawyers in India, Salve's strong arguments on Kulbhushan Jadhav at the ICJ were widely appreciated by one and all.

Harish Salve, who is son of NKP Salve, a late Congress politician, is among the most expensive lawyers in India and according to media reports, charges up to Rs 30 lakh for a one-day appearance in the Supreme Court of India.

Salve, a former solicitor general of India, is a chartered accountant and a commerce and law graduate. He started his career as a chartered accountant but later on moved to the legal profession. He has made his base in London.

Salve became a senior lawyer of the Supreme Court in 1992 and the solicitor general of India in 1999.