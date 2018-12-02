Harsimrat Kaur Badal urges Imran Khan to take action against Pakistan foreign minister for 'googly' remark

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Notably, Harsimrat Kaur Badal was one of the two union ministers who represented India at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Kartarpur corridor.

New Delhi: Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Sunday urged Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to take action against his Foreign Minister Mahmood Qureshi for 'politicising religious issue' and 'hurting sentiments of Sikhs'.

"I urge Pak PM @ImranKhanPTI to take action against his minister for hurting sentiments of Sikhs and peace efforts by equating attendance at function at Sri Kartarpur Sahib with trapping India by bowling a googly. Nothing can be more disgusting than this," Harsimrat Kaur Badal tweeted.

In another tweet, she added, "@ImranKhanPTI ji no one should be allowed to play with religious sentiments. Your commitment to peace should’nt be a hollow promise. Please walk the talk & take action against Mehmood Qureshi imm. for politicising religious issue to assuage hurt feelings of Sikhs."

Notably, Harsimrat Kaur Badal was one of the two union ministers who represented India at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Kartarpur corridor which promises to help Sikh pilgrims from India to offer prayers at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur on the banks of Ravi river in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj came down heavily on her Pakistani counterpart saying that his googly remark exposed him. She added that his dramatic remark showed that Pakistan has no respect for Sikh sentiments.

Last week, Qureshi said that Pakustan PM Imran Khan "bowled a googly at India" by opening the Kartarpur Corridor. According to a report in Pakistan-based Geo News, country's foreign minister made the remark at a ceremony in Islamabad to mark the first 100 days of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

