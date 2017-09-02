close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Haryana: ITI student shot dead by classmates in Sonepat

A student from International Team for Implantology (ITI)was killed on Friday by two of his classmates in Haryana's Sonepat district.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Saturday, September 2, 2017 - 14:37
Haryana: ITI student shot dead by classmates in Sonepat
Pic Courtesy: ANI

Sonepat: A student from International Team for Implantology (ITI)was killed on Friday by two of his classmates in Haryana's Sonepat district.

In a cctv footage, one of the students can be seen shooting the victim with his pistol inside a classroom.

It is claimed that the crime took place as a result of quarrel between the three students that happened two days before.

The victim was identified as Mohit and the accused were recognised as Sumit and Kunal.

The Haryana Police reached the spot soon after they received the information of the incident.

It is further alleged that Sumit and Kunal flee from the spot immediately after the accident.

An investigation is underway. Further reports are awaited. 

TAGS

International Team for ImplantologyHaryanaSonepatHaryana Police

From Zee News

Delhi

Delhi Lt Governor bans garbage dumping in Ghazipur

Puducherry

Puducherry to curb menace of Blue Whale challenge: CM V Nar...

India

Nagpur-Mumbai train derailment: Alert driver felicitated by...

Modi ministry reshuffle: Uncertainty looms over participation of AIADMK, JD(U) in Union Cabinet
India

Modi ministry reshuffle: Uncertainty looms over participati...

Railways to rename trains after famous literary works
India

Railways to rename trains after famous literary works

Google&#039;s Search app on iOS gets a Twitter-like feature
Apps

Google's Search app on iOS gets a Twitter-like feature

AfricaWorld

Kenya media hail `bombshell` court ruling to annul vote

Gujarat

Ganesh festival fosters spirit of brotherhood: Vijay Rupani

WorldAsia

Top Pakistani party leader escapes assassination bid

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Home over life: Why residents in dilapidated buildings refuse to vacate

Tread cautiously post Doklam

DNA Edit: The GDP wrinkle

India must assume leadership role in Indian Ocean region

DNA Edit: Structural crises