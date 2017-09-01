close
Haryana police issues lookout notice against Honeypreet for plotting Dera chief's dramatic escape

The Haryana police issued a lookout notice against Honeypreet Insaan for allegedly plotting Dera Sauda Saccha Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's escape from court.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 - 10:03
Haryana police issues lookout notice against Honeypreet for plotting Dera chief&#039;s dramatic escape
Honeypreet Insaan

Sirsa: The Haryana police has issued a lookout notice against Honeypreet Insaan for allegedly plotting Dera Sauda Saccha Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's escape from court.

Honeypreet, whose real name is Priyanka Taneja, is the adopted daughter of the Dera chief.

On August 25, a special CBI court in Panchkula held the Dera chief guilty of sexually exploiting two sadhvis or female followers in the 2002 rape case.

Honeypreet along with a Dera security team, tried to snatch Gurmeet immediately after immediately the court proceedings. The plot was foiled by Panchkula police and the Army.

Also Read: This is how Haryana Police foil rapist Dera chief's dramatic escape

On 28 August, CBI judge Jagdeep Singh sentenced Singh to 20 years in prison.

Following this, Honeypreet went underground and has since been absconding.

