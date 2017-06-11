close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Haryana''s Sarvesh Mehtani tops JEE Advanced exam

The gender ratio of the successful candidates stands at 43,318 boys and 7,137 girls (86 per cent boys and 14 per cent girls approximately).

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, June 11, 2017 - 19:57

New Delhi: Sarvesh Mehtani from Panchkula in Haryana topped this year`s Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced), the results for which were declared on Sunday.

Mehtani was followed by Pune`s Akshat Chugh and Delhi`s Ananye Agarwal who secured the second and third spot in All India Ranks (AIR). Kerala`s Shafil Maheen topped the South Zone.

According to a statement from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, a total of 1,59,540 candidates appeared in the JEE (Advanced) 2017 held on May 21. Of those, 50,455 made it to the rank-list across all categories.

"The gender ratio of the successful candidates stands at 43,318 boys and 7,137 girls (86 per cent boys and 14 per cent girls approximately)," it added.

Category-wise, 23,390 students qualified under General, 9,043 under OBC-NCL, 13,312 under SC and 4,710 under ST categories.

"These candidates are now eligible to apply for seats in various IITs."

TAGS

Sarvesh MehtaniPanchkulaHaryanaJoint Entrance ExaminationPuneAkshat ChughDelhiAnanye AgarwalAll India RanksIndian Institute of Technology MadrasIITs

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

PMUY launched in Arunachal Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh

PMUY launched in Arunachal Pradesh

Get ready for 'grand alliance' at the centre: Lal...
Bihar

Get ready for 'grand alliance' at the centre: Lal...

Two killed as cargo vessel hits fishing boat off Kerala
Kerala

Two killed as cargo vessel hits fishing boat off Kerala

'Hindu Adhiveshan' to be held at Goa from June 14...
Karnataka

'Hindu Adhiveshan' to be held at Goa from June 14...

34 Naxals arrested from Chhattisgarh's Sukma
Chhattisgarh

34 Naxals arrested from Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Pak PM Nawaz Sharif's party smells conspiracy to remov...
Asia

Pak PM Nawaz Sharif's party smells conspiracy to remov...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video