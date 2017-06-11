Haryana''s Sarvesh Mehtani tops JEE Advanced exam

New Delhi: Sarvesh Mehtani from Panchkula in Haryana topped this year`s Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced), the results for which were declared on Sunday.

Mehtani was followed by Pune`s Akshat Chugh and Delhi`s Ananye Agarwal who secured the second and third spot in All India Ranks (AIR). Kerala`s Shafil Maheen topped the South Zone.

According to a statement from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, a total of 1,59,540 candidates appeared in the JEE (Advanced) 2017 held on May 21. Of those, 50,455 made it to the rank-list across all categories.

"The gender ratio of the successful candidates stands at 43,318 boys and 7,137 girls (86 per cent boys and 14 per cent girls approximately)," it added.

Category-wise, 23,390 students qualified under General, 9,043 under OBC-NCL, 13,312 under SC and 4,710 under ST categories.

"These candidates are now eligible to apply for seats in various IITs."