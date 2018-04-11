Hasin Jahan seeks Rs 10 lakh per month compensation from Mohammad Shami

Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan has demanded a monthly compensation of Rs 10 lakh per month for the interim period when the case is on. Hasin Jahan has demanded Rs 7 lakh as family maintenance while Rs three lakh per month for the child.

According to the lawyer of the estranged wife of the Indian pacer, the court has understood the significance of the litigation and has hence decided to hear it on urgent basis. He said that the court has also asked Shami to clarify his point immediately.

Expressing confidence about winning the case, the lawyer confirmed that Hasin Jahan has filed the domestic violence case against Shami, his mother, elder brother, sister and sister-in-law.

In March, Hasin Jahan had met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in connection with the case.

Mamata had met the cricketer's wife at the state Assembly for around 15 minutes and heard Jahan's complaint against Shami. Stating that she was content with the meeting, Hasin Jahan had told reporters: "She listened to me. The Chief Minister was kind and empathetic. She has given assurances of support."

Apart from the allegations of domestic violence and extra-marital affair, she had also alleged that the cricketer had taken money from a Pakistani woman named Alishba on the insistence of an England-based businessman, Mohammad Bhai.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), however, cleared Shami's central contract after its anti-corruption unit exonerated him of corruption charges levelled by Jahan.

Shami has been given a Grade 'B' annual contract, which will make him richer by Rs 3 crore. He is also playing in the Indian Premier League for his franchise - the Delhi Daredevils.

Kolkata Police had registered cases under non-bailable sections 307 (attempt to murder), 498-A (subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 376 (punishment for rape).

Five persons, including Shami, have been booked under bailable sections 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) among others.