Have no right to stop Janmashtami in police stations, if I can’t curb Namaz on road: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asserted that he has no right to stop the celebration of 'Janmashtami' at police stations if he cannot stop people from offering 'Namaz' on roads during the festival of Eid.

His remarks came after officials red flagged the use of microphones, music systems and DJs during 'Kanwar Yatra'

Addressing an event organised by the Prerna Jansanchar Evam Shidh Sansthan, Noida and Lucknow Jansanchar Evam Patrakarita Sansthan, CM Yogi said that after officers apprised him over the usage of DJs, microphones and music system during the Kanwar Yatra, he had asked administration to impose a ban and if it was impossible then let the yatra continue as usual.

“Maine prashasan se kaha… sabhi pradeshon ke jo adhikari aaye thay… maine kaha ki mere saamne ek aadesh paarit kariye phir ki mike har jagah ke liye partibandhit honi chahiye… har jagah ban karo… aur yeh tay kariye ki kisi bhi dharmsthal mein… uski premises ke bahar, uski awaaz aani hi nahi chahiye… kya isko laagu kar payenge?…Agar laagu nahin kar sakte hain to phir isko bhi hum laagu nahi hone denge… yatra chalegi," leading daily Indian Express quoted Yogi Adityanath as saying.

However, he also asked officers, if this was a 'Kanwar Yatra' or a funeral procession?

"If the pilgrims don’t dance and sing, don’t use the mike, don't play music and drums how will it be a Kanwar Yatra," Yogi mentioned.