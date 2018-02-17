Have you lost your Aadhaar Card? Don't panic, here's how to get another one

New Delhi: If you have lost your Aadhaar number, don't panic as you can get it back using your mobile and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) website. Due to increasing usage of Aadhaar, losing or misplacing the crucial card can be a problem.

If you have misplaced your Aadhaar card or need the Aadhaar number or Unique Identification Number (UID), or can't locate the Aadhaar enrolment ID (EID), you can request the UIDAI to send the information on your registered mobile number.

Aadhaar — a 12-digit identity number issued by the UIDAI has now been made mandatory for many essential tasks. These include the filing of income tax return (ITR) or applying for a permanent account number (PAN).

Here's the hassle-free way to get a replacement:

1. To retrieve lost Aadhaar/ Enrolment ID online, your Aadhaar details must have correct mobile number and/or email id registered. This is necessary because you will receive 'OTP' (One-time password) which will be used in helping you retrieve your Aadhaar even if you don't remember your enrolment number.

2. Log on to www.uidai.gov.in to download the duplicate copy of Aadhaar. The UIDAI website provides this option under the 'Aadhaar Online Services' Header.

3. One can click on the option 'Retrieve Lost UID/EID'. The website will direct you to another page. The page will ask you to fill in various fields such as Name, Email or Mobile number. You are also required to choose whether you want to retrieve Aadhaar Number (UID) or Enrolment Number (EID).

4. Click on 'Send One Time Password'. You will receive the OTP on your mobile or email ID, whichever is filled by you. Enter the OTP to verify it.

5. Once the OTP received by you has been entered in the field meant for it on the UIDAI website and verified as correct by the software, you will receive Aadhaar number either on your email or mobile whichever is mentioned by you earlier. You can use the Aadhaar number/enrolment Id received by you on the email/mobile to download the e-copy.

6. Click on the 'Download Aadhaar' option. You will be redirected to the new page. Here you are required to enter few details such as Aadhaar number/Enrolment ID, name, pin code of your home address. Click on 'Get One Time Password' option. Enter the OTP received to download the e-Aadhaar copy on your computer. The PDF file will be password protected. The password to open the pdf file containing your Aadhaar is the pin code of your home address.