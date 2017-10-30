Have you seen this throwback picture of young Benazir Bhutto with Indira Gandhi?

Both these powerful leaders were born in influential political families. Both rose to power amid a clout dominated by males. And both were assassinated in their respective countries. We are talking about former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and ex-Pakistan prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

While Indira Gandhi served as the Prime Minister of India from 1966-77 and 1980-84, Benazir Butto was the prime minister of Pakistan from 1988-90 and 1993-96.

Here’s a throwback picture of the two leaders, where Benazir seems to be in awe of India as they shake hands:

Young Benazir Bhutto With PM Indira Gandhi pic.twitter.com/Vde4J3JupA — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) October 29, 2017

Though there’s no information available on when this picture was taken, it might have been taken during Benazir’s visit to Shimla with her father Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, former prime minister of Pakistan.

Some details of her visit to Shimla as a young lady was made public by an Indian bureaucrat, M K Kaw, who was given the charge of looking after her.

According to him, when her father and Indira were busy discussing a peace pact after the birth of Bangladesh, Benazir enjoyed Meena Kumari-starrer film Pakeezah. A special show of Pakeezah, a masterpiece by Kamal Amrohi, was organised at Ritz cinema in Shimla for Benazir.