Karnataka

HD Kumaraswamy defends Cong-JDS coalition government's performance

The chief minister asserted his government's commitment in implementing farm loan waiver and effectively mitigating drought situation in the state.

BENGALURU: Lashing out at the BJP for criticising his government's performance, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy Tuesday said the ruling coalition will hold its performance to the party chief Yeddyurappa's "face", during the winter session of the assembly from December 10.

The chief minister also asserted his government's commitment in implementing farm loan waiver and effectively mitigating drought situation in the state.

"I will discuss on what Yeddyurappa has said during the assembly session, no problem. He has said no work has taken place during this government," Kumaraswamy told reporters.

He pointed out that when Yeddyurappa became chief minister in 2008-09, expenditure during the first few months (till October) was 42 per cent of the budget estimate.

Kumaraswamy said during 2013-14 when the Siddaramaiah-led government came to power, expenditure was 44 per cent of the budget estimate; "now in2018-19, the expenditure is 43 per cent."

"Let, Yeddyurappa not fear whether we will utilize the money or not. What has been allocated for each department during the budget we will utilize it effectively, we will not lag behind in it," he added.

Highlighting various initiatives taken up by his government, including the clearance for peripheral ring road for Bengaluru city, the chief minister said, "let there be no worry that money allocated for various departments is being utilized towards farm loan waiver.

"What more I can show to him (Yeddyurappa) to prove our intent?" he questioned, as he said directions had been given to officials to work effectively without wasting time, so that coalition government's programmes reach people.

"Let's hold the government's performance to Yeddyurappa's face during the assembly session from December 10, with figures.

Let's talk before him about who has spoken truth and who has spoken falsehood," Kumaraswamy said, as he flayed the former chief minister for his comments on the coalition government's performance.

Quoting figures, Yeddyurappa had recently termed the Congress-JD(S) government's performance in the first six months since coming to power as "poor", and had said the BJP would demand answers from Kumaraswamy during the winter session in Belagavi from December 10-21.

Asked how much marks he would give to the coalition government on completing six months in office, Kumaraswamy said "I'm doing my work. People will decide how much to score for my progress."

The chief minister Tuesday chaired a meeting of regional commissioners, deputy commissioners of various districts and CEOs of Zilla Panchayats along with his cabinet colleagues.

He said unnecessarily wrong information was being spread about the farm loan waiver.

Kumaraswamy said he has directed officials to collect all data from cooperative and commercial banks by December 1 and initiate waiver process from December 5.

He said the data of 20.8 lakh farmers from 33 banks has been collected and the process is on.

The chief minister, who took stock of the various developmental works along drought relief related measures taken up by the government, said 
officials have been directed to address the issues faced by people and take immediate action.

"We have even decided to relax certain guidelines to take decisions aimed at benefiting people, in drought mitigation," he added. 

