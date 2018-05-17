Heat wave and lightning: NDMA reviews preparedness of states, asks them to run public awareness campaigns

New Delhi: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday conducted a meeting with 17 heat wave-prone states in the national capital to review their preparedness and mitigation measures. Preparedness measures were also assessed in view of the recent incidents of thunderstorm and lightning.

The meeting was conducted through video conference. RK Jain, member, NDMA, requested the states to run extensive public awareness campaigns in local languages to educate people about the simple ways of mitigating the impact of heat waves and lightning. He also asked states to work on developing thresholds at local levels and ensure wider dissemination of early warnings.

Also, a detailed review of the preparedness of states in terms of having heat action plans up to the district level, providing shelters, drinking water, rescheduling work timings to avoid peak heat impact for labourers, medical treatment, among others, was carried out.

NDMA underlined the importance of training all stakeholders to build local capacities and ensure a better response to an emergency. The authority also asked states to share a report on the activities carried out by them so that best practices followed by one state can be suitably adapted by others.

Moreover, the NDMA has been running an all-out awareness campaign on the social media on the do’s and don’ts of the heat wave, thunderstorms and lightning.

Meanwhile, most parts of Rajasthan reeled under a heat wave on Thursday with Bikaner recording the highest temperature of 44.5 degrees Celsius, a weather official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Bikaner was followed by Barmer and Jaisalmer, both of which recorded a maximum temperature of 43.9 degrees Celsius. Jodhpur, Churu, Kota, Jaipur, Dabok Ajmer, Pilani and Sriganganagar recorded a high of 43.5, 43.3, 43.1, 42.4, 42.2, 42, 40.2 and 40.1 degrees Celsius respectively, the official said. Churu also received 2.8 mm of rain, he said, adding that the minimum temperature in most of the cities hovered between 25 and 31 degrees Celsius.

On the other hand, India Meteorological Department has warned of a probability of thunderstorm, strong winds and hailstorms in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan, Delhi and parts of North West India for three days. Dust storm in Rajasthan is also possible.

(With PIB and PTI inputs)