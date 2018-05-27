Heat wave will continue in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi: IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heat wave conditions in North India, including Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi in the coming days.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in Narnaul town in Haryana was 46 degrees, while Patiala city in neighbouring Punjab was hot at 45 degrees. Hisar (45.7), Bhiwani (45.6) and Karnal and Ambala (both 44 degrees) had also seen an intensified heat wave and Chandigarh had recorded a high of 43.6 degrees on Saturday. Amritsar city in Punjab had recorded a high of 43.6 degrees, while Ludhiana was hotter at 44.6 degrees. In Delhi, on Saturday, the mercury had risen to 45 degrees celsius, which was five notches above normal for the season.

IMD warning for 27 May (issued 2 pm):

- Heat wave conditions are very likely to occur at most parts of west Rajasthan, some parts of east Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Vidarbha, west Madhya Pradesh and at one or two pockets over Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, west Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra and Kutch.

- Heavy to very heavy rain at a few places over Lakshadweep and at isolated places over Kerala, sub-­Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Heavy rain very likely at isolated places over coastal Karnataka, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Arunachal Pradesh.

- Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds very likely at isolated places over GWB, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, east MP, south Konkan and Goa, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Tamilnadu and interior Karnataka. Duststorm/thunderstorm very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and UP.

- High wave in the range of 3.0­3.6 meters are likely along the coast of Lakshadweep Islands and Kerala. Squally wind speed reaching 40­50 Kmph gusting to 60 kmph very likely along and off Kerala and Karnataka coasts, over and around Lakshadweep area and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

- Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along and off Kerala and Karnataka coasts and over and around Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

IMD warning for May 28:

- Heat wave conditions are very likely to occur at many parts of west Rajasthan, some parts of east Rajasthan and at one or two pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra, Kutch and Vidarbha.

- Heavy to very heavy rain at a few places over Lakshadweep and at isolated places over Kerala, heavy rain very likely at isolated places over coastal Karnataka, south interior Karnataka, sub-­Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

- Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds very likely at isolated places over UP, UK, gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, south Konkan, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and interior Karnataka. Duststorm very likely at isolated places over east Rajasthan.

- Squally wind speed reaching 40­50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph very likely along and off Kerala and Karnataka coasts, over and around Lakshadweep area and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

- Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along and off Kerala and Karnataka coasts and over and around Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

(Forecast and warning for any day is valid from 08:30 hours IST of day till 08:30 hours IST of next day)

(With inputs from IMD and agencies)