Kerala Floods

Apart from Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Assam too have suffered significantly.

Heavy rains have resulted in 1074 deaths across India this year: Home Ministry report

New Delhi: The scale of flooding in Kerala has been of epic and unfortunate proportions with hundreds dead and thousands displaced from their homes. The state though is not the only one to have witnessed nature's fury with as many as 1074 deaths across the country due to heavy rains this year.

A Home Ministry report has stated that there have been 1074 deaths due to heavy rains in the country till August 26. Of these, 443 deaths have occurred in Kerala alone. Another 166 have died in Karnataka while the figures are equally grim in Uttar Pradesh (218), West Bengal (198) and Assam (49).

The report also says that 17,14,863 people are staying in relief camps in different states of the country affected by heavy showers and consequent reasons.

The National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) has been in overdrive mode - especially in Kerala - to rescue and provide relief to people in various parts. The armed forces too have been repeatedly roped in to help out with operations and in rebuilding processes.

During his monthly radio address on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi rued the prevailing conditions in Kerala while also mentioning that several other states have witnessed destruction. He assured Kerala and all affected states of providing every help possible, while lauding NDRF and other rescue and relief teams for their valiant efforts.

Kerala FloodsNDRFHome Ministry

