Heavy snowfall in Kashmir Valley, temperature drops further

SRINAGAR: Kashmir valley received heavy snowfall on Saturday, with the weather office forecasting that the valley will continue to receive heavy snowfall for the next three days.

"A western disturbance (WD) is presently active over the state under whose influence moderate to heavy snowfall is likely to occur in the valley till January 23 after which the intensity of the WD will start decreasing," a Met Department official told IANS.

Helplines have been set across the valley by District administration to help prevent any untoward incident. The weather official said the minimum temperature jumped throughout the valley on Saturday because of the cloud cover at night but it is likely that the maximum temperatures would drop further.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar was recorded at minus 2.0 degrees Celsius, while in Pahalgam and Gulmarg it was minus 4.4 and minus 7.0 respectively.

Leh recorded the minimum temperature at minus 9.2 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 18.9 as the night`s lowest temperature. In Jammu city, the minimum temperature was recorded at 8.3 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, a fresh avalanche warning was issued on Thursday for nine districts of the Kashmir division. The warning has been issued for the avalanche-prone areas of Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kargil and Leh districts.

(with agency inputs)