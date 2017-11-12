Here’s what Rahul Gandhi will do in poll-bound Gujarat today

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday kickstarted his three-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat with visits to two temples. The move also sparked a war of words between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

On the second day of his visit on Sunday, the Gandhi scion is expected to address a couple of public rallies and interact with members of social media and IT teams of the Congress party.

Here is the itinerary of the Gandhi scion:

10 am: Interaction with Social Media and IT Volunteers at Ambaji International Hotel, Ambaji, District Banaskantha

11:15 am: Swagat at Danta, District Banaskantha

12:00 noon: Public Meeting at Rampur Cross Road, Palanpur, District Banaskantha

1:15 pm: Swagat at Mota, District Banaskantha

1:30 pm: Corner Meeting at Hawai Pillar Ground, Deesa, District Banaskantha

2:30 pm: Swagat by Bhildi, District Banaskantha

3:30 pm: Visit to Wadinath Temple, Thara, District Banaskantha

3:45 pm: Corner Meeting at O.P. Plaza Ground, Thara, District Banaskantha

4:45 pm: Visit to Sada Ram Bapu Ashram at Totana, District Banaskantha

5:15 pm: Swagat at Roda, District Patan

6:00 pm: Swagat at Kansada Darwaja, Patan, District Patan

6:15 pm: Public Meeting at Pragati Maidan, Patan, District Patan

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi visited the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple and Ambaji temple in Gandhinagar.

After arriving in Gujarat Saturday morning, Rahul Gandhi went straight to Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar, and offered prayers to Lord Swaminarayan. He video of him praying at the temple was also shared on social media.

The BJP targeted the Congress leader over his visit to temples, saying he was doing so just to target Hindu votes.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel had said, "Why is Rahul Gandhi visiting temples only ahead of elections? People know their intention that they want to get votes through such gimmicks. They have no inclination for devotion as during Rahul Gandhi's earlier trips, he never visited any temple."

"We wish that Congress sheds its pseudo-secularism and respects mainstream Hindutva. But their gimmicks to get votes will not work in Gujarat," Patel added.

The Congress hit back at the BJP, saying people would teach the ruling party a lesson as it was opposing a visit to temple.

"Does anybody have a patent on devotion? They are opposing a visit to the temple. People of Gujarat will teach them a lesson," Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil said.

"Rahul Gandhiji has visited a Jain temple and gurudwaras apart from Hindu temples. We believe in secularism," he said.

Gandhi had started his campaign in Gujarat with a visit to the renowned Dwarkadheesh temple in September.

The state goes to polls next month on December 9 and 14.