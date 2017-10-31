Here's how Modi ministers and BJP leaders reacted to World Bank's 'Ease of Doing Business' report

New Delhi: India for the first time has moved into the top 100 in the World Banks Ease of Doing Business global rankings from its 130th position last year, riding on sustained government reforms which include making tax paying easier, according to the banks latest report released on Tuesday.

The World Bank Group`s latest report `Doing Business 2018 - Reforming to Create Jobs` recognises India as one of the top 10 improvers in this year`s assessment, though the report does not take into account the big bang reform of Goods and Services Tax (GST) which rolled out on July 1.

"India has moved to 100th rank as a result of a number of reforms by the government. India is moving ahead in absolute ranking as well," Annette Dixon, Vice President, South Asia region, told reporters earlier in the day.

It will be only over a period of 1-3 years that the full impact of GST reform on ease of doing business can be assessed, she added.

The report captures reforms implemented in 190 countries between the period June 2, 2016 to June 1, 2017.

Following are how PM Narendra Modi, some Union Ministers and BJP leaders reacted to the report:

