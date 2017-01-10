Here's the witty reply of Narendra Modi when Jairam Ramesh asked him to join Congress – Watch video ​

New Delhi: An old video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has gone viral on the social networking sites where the two leaders are seen taking part in a debate show.

When Jairam Ramesh asked Modi to join Congress, the BJP stalwart rejected the offer with a witty reply.

Watch the video to know what PM Modi said.

Ramesh, former union minister for rural development had in 2013 described Modi, the then Gujarat Chief Minister, as a 'Bhasmasur', a mythological character known for trying to destroy his creator.

Bhasmasur was a demon who was granted the power by Lord Shiva to destroy anyone whose head he touched with his hand. Bhasmasur then attempted to touch Lord Shiva's head with his hand because he wanted to possess Shiva's wife, Parvati.

https://youtu.be/