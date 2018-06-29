हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi Metro

High Court restrains Delhi Metro staff from going on strike

The High Court said that while reasonable demands of the employees ought to be accepted, the smooth functioning of DMRC cannot be compromised with.

High Court restrains Delhi Metro staff from going on strike
File photo

New Delhi: In what could come as a big relief for commuters in the city, the Delhi High Court on Friday evening restrained non-commissioned staff of Delhi Metro Railway Corporation from going on strike from Saturday.

The High Court said that while reasonable demands of the employees ought to be accepted, the smooth functioning of DMRC cannot be compromised with.

Two rounds of talks - first between the employees and DMRC and then with Labour Commission - failed to bring about a breakthrough earlier on Friday. The employees, who have been raising pay-related issues, had already threatened an indefinite strike from Saturday if their demands were not met with.

DMRC officials had been directed by Delhi transport minister Ashok Gehlot to find a solution but even that did not work.

Close to 9000 non-executive employees of Delhi Metro have highlighted pay-related issues and have been protesting since June 19. They have also termed the termination of contract for two fellow employees as 'illegal.' On Thursday, Delhi Metro in a press release said that officials had met the protesting employees and that their concerns were heard but no positive outcome came of it. The same was the case on Friday as well.

Tags:
Delhi MetroDelhi Metro Railway CorporationDMRCAshok Gehlot

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close