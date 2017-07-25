High-end ropeway project in Goa to promote tourism

Panaji: Goa Tourism has tied up with a private operator to provide ropeway, zip-line and sky diving services near the state capital, Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar told the state assembly on Tuesday.

Ajgaonkar said the "state-of-the-art project" will incorporate international ropeway systems and also have recreation and entertainment tourism activities such as a 4D aquarium, revolving restaurant, artificial skiing and artificial surfing facilities etc.

"The project will be unique and will attract tourists to Goa. The project is to be taken up on DBFOT (Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer) mode. GTDC (Goa Tourism Development Corporation) has already executed an agreement with Royal Rides Private Limited," Ajgaonkar said in a written reply.

The project aimed at promoting adventure and high-end tourism in the state is estimated to cost approximately Rs 157 crore. The project is being executed in tandem with Royal Rides Private Limited, a private enterprise.

The ropeway will connect the two picturesque river banks of Panaji and Reis Magos, on two ends of the Mandovi river.

Ajgaonkar said the project will have a "positive influence on economic activity in Panjim and Reis Magos and will aid in upliftment of the surrounding areas too".

"The project will be one of the landmark projects for the state as it is unique with state-of-the-art facilities. It will help in easing the heavy emphasis on beaches and adventure tourism by providing innovative and high-end tourism infrastructure to the state," he added