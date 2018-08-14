Highlights from President Kovind's speech on eve of Independence Day

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation on Tuesday on the eve of India's 72nd Independence Day. Remembering the sacrifices made by freedon fighters for India's independence from British rule, he spoke on a range of issues to highlight how the country can continue on its path of progress.

Here are some of the highlights from his speech:

On farmers:

They toil in the fields and ensure that there is food on our plates. When we contribute to their incomes, provide them with new technologies and with more facilities, we will create an India that our freedom fighters dreamt of.

On soldiers:

Our soldiers stand bravely in border areas, on snow-clad mountains, under a scorching sun, out in the sea and in the air. They are always alert and stand tall and stand brave. When we look out for their welfare, provide them with better weapons, we create an India that our freedom fighters dreamt of.

On women empowerment and safety:

Women have a special role to play in our society. They should get a chance to live their lives to the fullest. They can choose either to serve the country or their home - they should be free to choose what they want to do. When we give financial support to women-centric startups, we fulfil the dreams of our freedom fighters.

On the future of India and her people:

The world is changing, we have to outpace other countries. The speed of our development will decide what we have achieved in these decades of independence. We should not lose our focus and waste our energy on misleading things