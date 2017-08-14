Highlights of President Ram Nath Kovind's speech on eve of Independence Day

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday addressed the nation on the eve of 71st Independence Day.

Here are the highlights of his speech:

1. We are indebted to those who laid down their lives for our independence. It is time we must take inspiration from them and move forward.

2. I would urge you, as fellow nation builders, to help educate less-privileged children in our society.

3. Our soldiers who guard our borders are not just doing their duty; they are displaying an extra degree of selflessness.

4. Enrol and pay the school fees or buy the books of at least one child other than your own; just one!

5. Govt has started Swachch Bharat campaign but it is the duty of each one of us to keep the nation clean.

6. The Tokyo Olympics of 2020 offer another opportunity for us to raise our standing in the world’s eyes.

7. On PM's appeal, more than one crore families voluntarily gave up LPG subsidy so that a gas cylinder could reach kitchen of a poorer family.

8. Govt can make, implement and strengthen laws but it is everyone's duty to abide by them.

9. It is our national pledge to achieve important goals to make a 'New India'.

10. Glad that people of the country have accepted GST happily.

11. There is no place for poverty in 'New India.

12. We should pay special attention to our divyang brothers (differently abled) and sisters.

13. It is the responsibility of each one of us to promote sense of pride in paying taxes.