close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Himachal Govt, local Congress must provide full assistance: Rahul Gandhi on Mandi landslide

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh who visited the site, said that rescue operations are underway and relief announcement will be done by the Government soon.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Sunday, August 13, 2017 - 14:15
Himachal Govt, local Congress must provide full assistance: Rahul Gandhi on Mandi landslide

New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday offered condolence to the families of the deceased in the Mandi landslide, and requested the Himachal Pradesh Government to provide every possible aid.

"My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in Mandi. Request Himachal govt. & local Congress units to provide all possible help," Gandhi tweeted.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda also tweeted, "Deeply saddened to know about this unfortunate accident at Padhar on Mandi NH, Himachal Pradesh.My prayers are with the families of victims."

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh who visited the site, said that rescue operations are underway and relief announcement will be done by the Government soon.

"Rescue is on, the police and the Army is there. The local people are also helping. The relief announcement will be done by the Government as per the schedule," Singh told ANI.

The incident took place in the Urla area of Mandi where two buses passing through Pathankot-Manali National Highway were washed away in the muddy water due to a reported cloudburst.

Those injured were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, the army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel with other rescue teams are searching the area for bodies buried under the debris.

Officials who are supervising the rescue operation said that it is a tough task for the rescue teams because the whole area has been covered with several feet of mud and big boulders.

The authorities have diverted the traffic from both sides of the National Highway.

The Mandi district administration has issued help line numbers 1905- 226201, 226202, 226203, 1905- 235538 and 094180-01051.

TAGS

Himachal Pradesh Mandi landslide Rahul GandhiMandi landslideJP NaddaVirbhadra SinghNational Disaster Response Force

From Zee News

Death toll from Nepal floods, landslide rises to 40
WorldAsia

Death toll from Nepal floods, landslide rises to 40

Hafiz Saeed&#039;s new political outfit MML fields candidate for NA-120 by-poll
WorldAsia

Hafiz Saeed's new political outfit MML fields candidat...

Dalai Lama-Baba Ramdev bonhomie: Smiles, jokes....and beard yanking!
India

Dalai Lama-Baba Ramdev bonhomie: Smiles, jokes....and beard...

Gorakhpur tragedy: CM Yogi Adityanath breaks down, asks media to report facts
India

Gorakhpur tragedy: CM Yogi Adityanath breaks down, asks med...

HRD plan to replace UGC, AICTE with single regulator in limbo
Education

HRD plan to replace UGC, AICTE with single regulator in lim...

India should be prepared for war with China: Baba Ramdev
India

India should be prepared for war with China: Baba Ramdev

Delhi: Traffic restricted for Independence Day rehearsals
Delhi

Delhi: Traffic restricted for Independence Day rehearsals

Resign from Rajya Sabha if you have any shame: JD (U) to Sharad Yadav
India

Resign from Rajya Sabha if you have any shame: JD (U) to Sh...

WorldAsia

3 Indians arrested for illegally staying in Lanka

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

British Raj: The good, the bad and the ugly

A saga of botched opportunities

The untold suffering of cross-border prisoners

A Hoshiarpur library that survived the partition

Classic dilemma: Is today’s art music trapped in a bubble?