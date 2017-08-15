close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Himachal landslide: Uttar Pradesh begins process to get 12 bodies

Mourning the dozen deaths from two families of Mau district, Adityanath asked the district administration to contact the bereaved families.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 11:06
Himachal landslide: Uttar Pradesh begins process to get 12 bodies
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure early return of the 12 bodies of Uttar Pradesh residents who perished in the Himachal land slide in Mandi district, an official said on Tuesday.

Mourning the dozen deaths from two families of Mau district, Adityanath asked the district administration to contact the bereaved families.

He advised the officials to coordinate the return of the mortal remains of the victims as per the wishes of the families of Surya Dev Singh and Rana Pratap Singh.

Seven children and five adults belonging to the two families were among the 46 killed in the landslide on Saturday when a massive pile of earth swallowed a 150m stretch of road burying three homes, two buses and a bike. 

TAGS

Uttar PradeshHimachalChief Minister Yogi AdityanathLandslidebodies

From Zee News

Karnataka celebrates Independence Day 2017
Karnataka

Karnataka celebrates Independence Day 2017

Bihar

Bihar: 6.5 million hit by floods, over 40 dead

Facebook deletes Charlottesville viral attack links
Internet & Social Media

Facebook deletes Charlottesville viral attack links

Let`s say something to Voyager 1 on 40th anniversary of launch, urges NASA
Space

Let`s say something to Voyager 1 on 40th anniversary of lau...

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao unfurls national flag at Golconda Fort
Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao unfurls natio...

World

Australian government under threat after Deputy PM's B...

Game of Thrones&#039; episode leak: Mumbai police nabs 4
Maharashtra

Game of Thrones' episode leak: Mumbai police nabs 4

Maharashtra celebrates 70th Independence Day with patriotic fervour
Maharashtra

Maharashtra celebrates 70th Independence Day with patriotic...

Haryana, Punjab celebrate I-Day
HaryanaPunjab

Haryana, Punjab celebrate I-Day

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Edit: A wonder that is India

Tapping India’s limitless power

For past 70 yrs, India’s fauj has been its strongest shield

Independence Day 2017: We, The people

DNA Edit: Can Priyanka Gandhi’s entry revive electoral hopes?