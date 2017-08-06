close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Himachal Pradesh HC orders dress code for litigants, bars them from wearing jeans, checked shirts

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 6, 2017 - 09:33
Himachal Pradesh HC orders dress code for litigants, bars them from wearing jeans, checked shirts
Representational Image

Expressing disappointment over female junior engineer who had appeared before the court in a case wearing multi-coloured check shirt and jeans, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has prescribed a dress code for government officials while attending court hearings. 

“Every litigant appearing before the court is expected to be dressed in a modest manner so as to maintain decorum. After all being appropriately dressed only induces a seriousness of purpose and a sense of decorum which is highly conducive for the dispensation of justice," a division bench comprising justices Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Ajay Mohan Goel said. 

The Bench further directed the state's chief secretary that the advisory should be brought to the notice of every employee. However, a disciplinary action would be taken if the orders are defied by any official. 

However, this is not the first case where a  high court has imposed a specific dress code on employees. Earlier in April the Jharkhand high court had asked all its officers and other staff not to appear before the court in casual dresses. 

TAGS

HimachalDress codeHimachal High CourtJeanschecked shirt

From Zee News

Hiroshima commemorates 72nd anniversary of atomic bombing
WorldAsia

Hiroshima commemorates 72nd anniversary of atomic bombing

Surviving baby panda in &#039;perfect health&#039; says French zoo
Environment

Surviving baby panda in 'perfect health' says Fre...

US in rare bull&#039;s-eye for total solar eclipse on August 21
Space

US in rare bull's-eye for total solar eclipse on Augus...

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on &#039;stalking&#039; case: Can&#039;t punish Subhash Barala for son&#039;s crime
India

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on 'stalking' case...

Congress leader Ahmed Patel rubbishes complaint against his Rajya Sabha nomination
India

Congress leader Ahmed Patel rubbishes complaint against his...

PIL accuses Jawaharlal Nehru University assistant professor of plagiarism: Delhi High Court seeks Centre stand
DelhiIndia

PIL accuses Jawaharlal Nehru University assistant professor...

43 civilians killed in US-led airstrikes in Syria&#039;s Raqqa
WorldAsia

43 civilians killed in US-led airstrikes in Syria's Ra...

AmericasWorld

Venezuela's Assembly fires dissident prosecutor Luisa...

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and MNA Ayesha Gulalai says will not be held accountable by Waziri jirga
WorldAsia

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and MNA Ayesha Gulal...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Falling prey to a game of death: Blue Whale Challenge shows the ugly underbelly of the Internet

Usha's Pati is new Up-Rashtrapati: From law student to upholder of Constitution

US turns away from Pak, China serenades Islamabad

Chilarai: The swift-as-a-kite fearless Koch warrior

The renewable energy revolution in India