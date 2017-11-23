Himanta Biswa Sarma hits back at Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal, says 'never said sin cause cancer'

NEW DELHI: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has clarified that his tweet 'Cancer divine justice for our sins' was to motivate teachers and serve the poor.

With Congress leaders and some prominent personalities slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Sarma hit back at his critics with a series of tweets.

Here's what the BJP leader tweeted in his response:

"Go through my speech. I never said that sin cause cancer.it was a speech to motivate teacher.serve poor or otherwise you may face karmic deficiency and suffer in next http://life.science can not promote human value.religion might.good night."

"Not arguing with anyone. Only availing a huge opportunity to speek little bit about Hindu philosophy. We accept that even Lord Krishna died because of karmic deficiency. That’s is our philosophy."

"You have to realise difference between sin and karma.politics can come and go. But what is written on Bhagavadgita,is for me the final truth."

"Sir, please do not distort. Simply I said that Hinduism believe in karmic law and human sufferings are linked to karmic deficiency of past life.Don’t you belief that too?Of course in your party I do not know whether Hindu philosophy can be discussed at all"

"Do not belittle Hindu philosophy in such simplistic way. If you call me anytime to your studio,I will argue with you that karmic law do exist. You can not written of teachings of Bhagavadgita by using the word pumpkin of the day etc"

"Should I deserve this tweet for quoting Bhagavadgita before a new batch of teachers and asking them to teach poor students sincerely. I do not know from when quoting Hindu philosophy to inspire a batch of teachers suddenly become a sin in this country"

"Did my speech was on cancer? Who told you? I simply asked a new batch of teachers to work sincerely & work for poor.In that context I argue that if we do not work sincerely in next life we might face karmic deficiency & that may lead to sufferings .what is insensitive about this?"

What Chidambaram, Sibal said

Lashing out at Sarma, Congress leader P Chidambaram tweeted, "Cancer is divine justice for sins` says Assam Minister Sharma. That is what switching parties does to a person."

Another Congress leader Kapil Sibal also hit out at Sarma saying, "Hemanta Biswa Sarma says that cancer is divine justice for sins committed. That such a person is minister is divine injustice."

What Sarma had said

Speaking at an event in Guwahati, Sarma said, "God makes us suffer when we sin. Sometimes we come across young men getting inflicted with cancer or young men meeting with accidents. If you observe the background, you will come to know that it`s divine justice, and nothing else. We have to suffer that divine justice."

The BJP leader further elaborated, saying that the sins could be of this lifetime or previous life, or could be of the parents for which the person has to pay.

"That divine justice always will be there. Nobody can escape the divine justice that will happen," he added.