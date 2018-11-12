हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hindu Sena

Hindu Sena writes to Piyush Goyal, urges Railways to rename 'Tipu Express' to 'Ananth Express'

The group asserted that while BJP protested against Karnataka government's decision to organise Tipu Jayanti, the Railways is allowing a train named after Tipu Sultan to ply.

Hindu Sena writes to Piyush Goyal, urges Railways to rename &#039;Tipu Express&#039; to &#039;Ananth Express&#039;

NEW DELHI: Fringe group Hindu Sena has written a letter to Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal urging him to rename the train "Tipu Express" in the memory of Union Minister Ananth Kumar who died on Monday. 

"Today Hindu Sena has written a letter to Sh. @PiyushGoyal ji requesting him to rename Train "Tipu Express" to "Ananth Express"," Hindu Sena's chief Vishnu Gupta tweeted.

He also posted the letter that Hindu Sena has sent to the Minister which states: "On behalf of nationalist citizens of our country, Hindu Sena is requesting you to rename Tipu Express in the name of Sh. Ananth Kumar who unfortunately died today. Sh. Ananth Kumar was true son of Karnataka and he was born in Bengaluru, so renaming Tipu Express in his name would be a great tribute for him."

The group asserted that while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is protesting against Karnataka government's decision to organise Tipu Jayanti, the Railways-led by the Centre is allowing a train named after Tipu Sultan to ply.

"It came into my notice that an Indian Railway Train No. 12613 Named Tipu Express plying from Mysore Junction to KSR Bengaluru Junction everyday. I got completely shocked, on one hand the BJP is protesting the move of Karnataka Government organising Tipu Jayanti and on the other hand, BJP ruled central government under the Indian Railway has allowed a Train to named after Tipu Sultan. Nationalist Citizens of Bharat is not going to tolerate such a hypocrisy," Sena said.
 
"I do not need to remind you who Tipu Sultan was, and how he had killed thousands of Hindus and raped hindu women," the outfit said in its letter.

The BJP has been protesting against the Karnataka government's decision to celebrate the 269th birth anniversary (Jayanti) of erstwhile Mysore (Mysuru) ruler Tipu Sultan. About 70 BJP men, including its Virajpet legislator KG Bopaiah, were detained by the police at Somwarpet in Kodagu district for protesting against the event.

The celebrations were held across the state on Sunday as CM HD Kumaraswamy and Deputy CM G Parameshwara remained conspicuously absent at the main event.

"Kumaraswamy is unable to attend the function, as he is taking rest on doctor`s advice," said a statement from the Chief Minister`s office, explaining his absence and denying that he kept away from the event due to the fear of losing power, as he is against such blind beliefs.

Parameshwara also could not be present at the main function as he was out of the country. "Parameshwara could not be present at the function as he flew to Singapore to visit our ailing party leader Chennigappa, who is undergoing treatment in a private hospital there," state Water Resources Minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar told reporters after inaugurating the Jayanti.

While Congress ministers participated in the event JDS ministers kept away from the day-long state-sponsored celebrations.

Eldest son of Sultan Hyder Ali, Tipu (1750-1799) is hailed as the "Tiger of Mysore" for fighting the British East India Company`s advances and protecting his kingdom. Tipu was killed in a battle with the British army in 1799 while defending his fort at Srirangapatna near Mysuru.

