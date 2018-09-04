Hindus and Muslims celebrate Janmashtami together in Agra

Lucknow: The auspicious festival of Janmashtami was celebrated all across the nation with much fervour. While some celebrated the festival on September 2 this year, in some parts it is being celebrated on September 3.

In a bid to communal harmony, Hindus and Muslims in Agra together celebrated the festival, making preparations for the same. "We have been doing this since the last 15 years. We want India to be united just as the way we are. There are no barriers of caste and religion in celebrating festivals," a local resident, S Qureshi said.

In yet another instance, Muslims in Aligarh presented a tale of communal harmony as they made statues of Krishna and Radha on the occasion of Janmashtami. They said that it was not the first time the Muslim workers in Aligarh made those statues. It is an annual procedure for the Muslim workers in Aligarh to make Krishna's statue. They are well-crafted with the making of these brass statues and know how to polish them and which clothes to equip them with.

The occasion of Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna - the eight avatar of god Vishnu. It is known as Gokulashtami in several parts of the world. According to Hindu lunar calendar, it is observed on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shrawana or Sawan. It overlaps with August and September of the Gregorian calendar. The festival of Shri Krishna Janmashtami is followed by Nandotsav - celebrating the occasion when Nanda Baba distributed gifts to the community in honour of Krishna's birth.