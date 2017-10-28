Hindustan a country of Hindus but it doesn't exclude others: RSS chief

Indore: Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday reasserted that 'Hindustan' is a country of Hindus. However, he added that it does not mean that it doesn't belong to the "others".

"Whose country is Germany?...It's a country of Germans, Britain is a country of Britishers, America is a country of Americans, and in the same way, Hindustan is a country of Hindus. It does not mean that Hindustan is not the country of other people," Bhagwat said while addressing a gathering of college-going RSS volunteers.

Clarifying his statement, he added that the term Hindu covers all those who are the "sons of Bharat Mata, descendants of Indian ancestors and who live in accordance with the Indian culture."

Encouraging people to work towards bringing change in the society, he said the government alone cannot bring development without the help of the society. "No one leader or party can make the country great but it needs a change and we will have to prepare the society for it," he said.

He added that the changes brought by the society itself, it reflects on the government and the system. "The society is the father of the government. The government can serve the society, but it cannot bring changes in the society," he said.

"In ancient times, people used to look to God for development, but in 'Kalyuga' people look to the government... But the fact is, the government can go only as far as the society goes," Bhagwat added.

To make India powerful, prosperous and "vishwa guru", the countrymen will have to rid their hearts of the thought of "discrimination on any grounds", he added.

