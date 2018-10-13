हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist gunned down by security forces in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Some arms and ammunition were also recovered from the encounter site

Srinagar: A Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorist was gunned down by the security forces on Saturday during an encounter in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Babgund area of the south Kashmir district during the night after inputs of the presence of terrorists in the area.

Police said that the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorist fired upon the forces who then retaliated.

In the ensuing gunfight, the terrorist was killed in the morning, a police official said.

He further added that the slain terrorist has been identified as Sabir Ahmad Dar who belonged to HM outfit.

Some arms and ammunition were also recovered from the encounter site, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)

