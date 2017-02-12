Home Ministry website not hacked: Official
IANS | Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 15:10
New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) website has not been hacked and it is blocked due to repair work, an MHA official confirmed on Sunday.
"There has been no hacking. The site is under construction, that is why it`s down," he told IANS.
The Home Ministry website remained inaccessible throughout Sunday morning, which was subsequently attributed to a hacking in many news reports.
First Published: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 15:10
