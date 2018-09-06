हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Homosexuality

Homosexuality genetic flaw, cannot be equated with normal sexual behaviour: Subramanian Swamy

In a landmark judgement, the SC on Thursday repealed Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, decriminalising consensual gay sex.

File photo

NEW DELHI: Homosexuality is a genetic flaw, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Subramanian Swamy said minutes after the Supreme Court's landmark verdict on Section 377, decriminalising homosexuality.

“Homosexuality is a genetic flaw. Cannot be equated with normal sexual behaviour,” said Swamy.

“Homosexuality leads to increased instances of paedophilia, gay bars and HIV,” said the BJP leader, adding a controversial statement, “I know many judges who are homosexual.”

He, however, agreed that police has no right to enter the bedroom. 

What is Section 377? All you need to know

Swamy has been quite vocal about his views on gay sex and LGBT community.

"It (Homosexuality) is not a normal thing. These are all American habits, there's a lot of money behind it. The Americans want to open gay bars, and it'll be a cover for paedophiles and a huge rise in HIV cases. It is a danger to our national security," he earlier told ANI, adding, “It (Homosexuality) is against Hindutva, it is against all our scriptures.”

In a landmark judgement, the Supreme Court on Thursday repealed Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, decriminalising consensual gay sex, bringing down a 158-year-old colonial law. The judgment was delivered by a five-member bench -- Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Justices Rohinton Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra.

