हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Subramanian Swamy

Homosexuality not normal, it's against Hindutva: Subramanian Swamy

The top court is all set to commence the crucial hearing on a clutch of pleas challenging Section 377 of the Indian Penal Court (IPC) which re-criminalisation of consensual gay sex between two adults, rejecting the Centre's plea seeking postponement of the proceedings.

Homosexuality not normal, it&#039;s against Hindutva: Subramanian Swamy
File photo

New Delhi: Ahead of Supreme Court's hearing on homosexuality, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday said that homosexuality is 'not normal' and it is 'against Hindutva'. The country should invest in medical researches to ensure if it can be cured, the BJP MP added.

"It is not a normal thing. We cannot celebrate it. It's against Hindutva. We should invest in medical research to see if it can be cured. Government should consider having a 7 or 9 judge bench," Subramanian Swamy told news agency ANI.

The top court is all set to commence the crucial hearing on a clutch of pleas challenging Section 377 of the Indian Penal Court (IPC) which re-criminalisation of consensual gay sex between two adults, rejecting the Centre's plea seeking postponement of the proceedings.

A newly re-constituted five-judge constitution bench has been posted for hearing the petitions challenging section 377 of the IPC, which criminalises unnatural sex between two consenting adults.

The new five-judge bench will be headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra and comprise Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra.

A bench led by the Chief Justice today did not agree to the submission of the Centre that it should be granted four weeks to file its reply to the petitions and the hearing be adjourned.

"No, no. It will not be adjourned," the bench, which also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said when Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, sought deferment of the crucial hearing.

Section 377 refers to 'unnatural offences' and says whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal, shall be punished with imprisonment for life, or with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to 10 years, and shall also be liable to pay a fine. 

The apex court had in 2013 had restored the criminality of the sexual relationship between persons of the same sex, after the Delhi High Court' had decriminalised it in 2009.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags:
Subramanian SwamySection 377HomosexualityGay marriagesSupreme CourtBJP

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close