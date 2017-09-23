Honeypreet didn't let me come close to Gurmeet Ram Rahim, feared I may marry him: Rakhi Sawant

Mumbai: She is undoubtedly the 'Queen of Controversy' and is hard to ignore. Bollywood item-girl and actor Rakhi Sawant recently poured her heart out as she spoke about her upcoming film on Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim and her short stint in the political world.

Rakhi made several revelations in a rare chat at 'ADialogueWithJC' show, hosted by CEO, Zee Regional News Network Mr Jagdish Chandra.

Talking about her entry into Bollywood, Rakhi said that she struggled a lot to make her entry into the field of acting and credited Bollywood King Khan Shah Rukh and ace choreographer Farah Khan for what she is today.

"What I am today is because of Shah Rukh and Farah Khan," she said.

Rakhi has been in headlines of late for coming up with a biopic on controversial Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and not just that, she will be essaying the role of none other but Honeypreet Insan in it.



Recalling her ties with he duo, she said, "I am the best-qualified person to drop the veil on both".

"I have known Gurmeet Ram Rahim and his adopted daughter Honeypreet since last three-and-a-half years and met them on several occasions during this period. I once went inside the 'Gufa' (cave) built in the Dera premises. Gurmeet had invited me on his birthday," she said.

"I realised that Honeypreet was uncomfortable seeing my close proximity with Gurmeet and even feared that I may become her 'Sautan' (lover's wife) by marrying him. I was ignorant about Gurmeet's exploitation of his female disciples or that he made his male follower impotent," she said.

Rakhi also claimed that she was stunned to see the 'Rockstar Baba' surrounded by girls in revealing outfits in one of her meetings.

Talking about her short stint in politics, she said, "I have been doing social work in my locality and it was at the behest of the people that I stepped into the politics." She also labeled herself a big fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

Q: What made you come with the idea of making a film on Ram Rahim and Honeypreet?

Rakhi: I have known Gurmeet and Honeypreet since last three-and-a-half years. It was during 'Messenger of God' when I met Baba in Mumbai. He praised me for my work and assured me of giving a Rajya Sabha ticket.

Q: Did Baba take you to his Dera?

Rakhi: I once went to Dera's 'Gufa'. I was given a drink after which I started feeling unconscious. Baba had evil intentions on me. However, Honeypreet didn't let him come close to me fearing I may marry him. I thank Honeypreet for not letting me come close to Baba. He once asked me to make sacrifices. I realised it now what he meant by 'sacrifices'. He probably meant 'casting couch'.

Q: Do you believe your film will taste success?

Rakhi: I will make several revelations in the movie that nobody knows. Neither media nor police. I will reveal what made Honeypreet a devout follower of Baba. I will also share why Baba arranged Honeypreet's marriage despite the fact that they were involved together.

Q: Tell us more about Baba.

Rakhi: Baba and Honeypreet once called me at a hotel. Honeypreet used to invite girls to hotels in the name of giving a role in his films. They both stayed together in the same room. I found several herbs in the bathroom, which I believe was used by Baba for 'sinful purpose'. I was horrified to know his real intentions and feared getting killed by him.

Q: You have been in the glamour industry. How did you think of joining politics?

Rakhi: I have always been a social activist and have worked for the deprived. People asked me to join politics and fight elections. Elections will happen in 2019 and I will give my support to the party that understands the economic problem of the country and help the needy.