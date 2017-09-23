'Honeypreet Insan was Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's lover, not adopted daughter'

Chandigarh: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh claiming Honeypreet Insan as his adopted daughter has been dismissed as a sham by latter's former husband Vishwas Gupta.

Honeypreet Insan's former husband Vishwas Gupta has claimed that she never slept with him and every night she was with the Dera chief.

While accusing Honeypreet and Gurmeet of having illicit relations, Gupta said their father-daughter relationship was a sham to fool followers and others.

Revealing about his ex-wife and Gurmeet's illicit relationship, Gupta claimed that he saw Ram Rahim and Honeypreet in a compromising position in the Dera chief's "gufa" or private accommodation on the sprawling campus near Sirsa town in Haryana.

"The baba threatened to get me and my family eliminated if I uttered anything about what I had seen. My life was ruined," said Gupta, who has since remarried.

Gupta alleged death threat from the Dera chief, who was on August 28 sent to 20 years of imprisonment by a Panchkula CBI court for the rape of two female followers.

Gupta claimed that Honeypreet was not adopted legally. "Both Ram Rahim and Honeypreet threatened me and my family on several occasions," he claimed.

"Ram Rahim had given orders to kill me," he further claimed.

Gupta said Ram Rahim also got him and his parents booked in a dowry case, and even ordered that he (Gupta) be eliminated.

"After the threat, I left for my home. Two guards (of Ram Rahim) were given orders to eliminate me. We left the Dera in July 2011 and shifted to Panchkula. My father had sold all our properties and invested in the Dera campus. In Panchkula, I was trailed by Dera followers," claimed Gupta.

He also claimed that Ram Rahim made six couples play a game similar to "Bigg Boss".

Since 2009, Honeypreet was living with Ram Rahim as his de-facto wife, Gupta alleged, adding that prior to 2009, only men were given top roles in the Dera management but after 2009, women, including Honeypreet started having a say.

Ram Rahim adopted Honeypreet in 2009. Gupta claimed he married Honeypreet in 1999 on the direction of the Dera chief before filing for divorce in 2011.

Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief’s “adopted” daughter Honeypreet tops the list of 43 persons ‘wanted’ by the Haryana Police in connection with incidents of violence that followed Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s conviction.

Earlier, a lookout notice was issued against Honeypreet Insan and Dera spokesman Aditya Insan, whose name also figures in the ‘wanted’ list.

Police had said they had received several photos and videos so far, out of which 43 persons were identified and their photos uploaded in connection with the incidents of violence in Panchkula, which left 35 dead. Six persons also died in incidents of violence in Sirsa.

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh claiming Honeypreet Insan as his adopted daughter has been dismissed as a sham by latter's former husband Vishwas Gupta.