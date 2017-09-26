Honeypreet was in Delhi on Monday afternoon, confirms lawyer

New Delhi: At a time when the police are making all possible efforts to trace Honeypreet Insan, the adopted daughter of jailed Dera Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, her lawyer Pradeep Arya claimed Insan visited his office on Monday to sign the anticipatory bail application.

Speaking to ANI, Arya said that Honeypreet was in constant contact with him and that he would move the Delhi High Court tomorrow seeking bail for his client.

"We will file a transit anticipatory bail in Delhi High Court on Tuesday and would request for an urgent hearing," he said.

"It took time for her to decide I guess. As soon she contacted us, we took necessary steps. Honeypreet came today in the afternoon at my office in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar to sign the bail papers," he said on Monday.

When questioned about Honeypreet's whereabouts, he said that he has no clue about it.

"Honeypreet is very upset with the conviction of Dera Chief and the irresponsible presentation of her relation with Ram Rahim. We are requesting for urgent hearing. Primarily she has been charged with treason. The charges framed against her are incorrect," he said.

As per Honeypreet's lawyer, case has been filed against her under section 151, 152, 153, 120B, 121A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Haryana Police on September 18 released a 'wanted list' of 43 people, over violence lashed after conviction of the Dera chief in two rape cases. The list had Honeypreet Insan, on the top.

She has been missing since the day the Dera chief was sent to Rohtak Jail.

Haryana witnessed uproar by Dera Sacha Sauda followers after Ram Rahim was convicted in the rape cases by the special CBI court on August 25, leaving about 41 people dead and injuring more than 250 people.

(With ANI inputs)