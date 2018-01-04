Honeypreet's mother Asha Taneja sends legal notice to Rakhi Sawant for defaming daughter

NEW DELHI: Honeypreet Insan's mother Asha Taneja has sent a legal notice to actress Rakhi Sawant asking her to apologise to her daughter for defaming her. Slapping a legal notice of Rs 5 crore on the actress, Asha's lawyers have asked Rakhi Sawant to apologise to Honeypreet within 30 days.

Asha has claimed that Rakhi Sawant tried to defame her daughter by making allegations of her links with Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan. Rakhi had claimed that she was close with Gurmeet and her closeness did not go down well with his 'adopted daughter'.

"I realised that Honeypreet was uncomfortable seeing my close proximity with Gurmeet and even feared that I may become her 'sautan' (lover's wife) by marrying him," Rakhi said.

Rakhi Sawant is currently making a film on self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim. Titled 'Ab Hoga Insaaf', Rakhi had said that her movie will expose Gurmeet. "I promise my audiences that main baba ki sab pol khol ke hi dum lungi (I will breathe only after exposing the baba)," she had said.

Gurmeet was sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping two women and has been put behind bars. His 'adopted daughter' Honeypreet is also lodged in jail in connection with widespread violence that ensued after the Dera chief's conviction.