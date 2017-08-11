'Honored to meet' PM Modi, tweets Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka

New Delhi: Ivanka Trump, US President Donald Trump's daughter, said that she's honored to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Ivanka, who is also an advisor to President Trump, will lead the US delegation to Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2017 in India.

Taking to Twitter, Ivanka tweeted:

Honored to lead the US delegation to #GES2017 in India & meet with PM Modi & passionate entrepreneurs from around the globe: Ivanka Trump pic.twitter.com/rlzA7t3Quv — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2017

Confirming the development, Trump tweeted to PM Modi:

.@IvankaTrump will lead the U.S. delegation to India this fall, supporting women’s entrepreneurship globally.#GES2017 @narendramodi — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2017

In response, PM Modi also tweeted, “Look forward to Ms. Ivanka Trump’s presence at #GES 2017 Hyderabad as the leader of the US delegation. @realDonaldTrump @IvankaTrump”

India and United States will co-host the Global Entrepreneurship Summit at Hyderabad from November 28-30.

The US State Department said, "We have a very good relationship with him(PM Modi) and we enjoyed having him here in the United States about a month or so ago," reports ANI.

PM Modi had invited Ivanka for the GES Summit during his meeting in Washington in June.

Ivanka Trump had later tweeted, "Thank you, Prime Minister Modi, for inviting me to lead the US delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India this fall."

NITI Aayog to lead Global Entrepreneurship Summit, 2017, hosted by India in partnership w/ the US, at Hyd from Nov 28th-30th! #GES2017 https://t.co/RyR32UAKDN — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) August 10, 2017

The event is being organised by the NITI Aayog in coordination with Ministry of External Affairs.

Ivanka is married Jared Kushner and has three kids.