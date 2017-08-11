 
'Honored to meet' PM Modi, tweets Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka

Ivanka, who is also an advisor to President Trump, will lead the US delegation to Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2017 in India.

﻿
Friday, August 11, 2017
&#039;Honored to meet&#039; PM Modi, tweets Donald Trump&#039;s daughter Ivanka
Ivanka, who is also an advisor to President Trump, will lead the US delegation to Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2017 in India (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Ivanka Trump, US President Donald Trump's daughter, said that she's honored to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Ivanka, who is also an advisor to President Trump, will lead the US delegation to Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2017 in India.

Taking to Twitter, Ivanka tweeted:

Confirming the development, Trump tweeted to PM Modi:

 

 

In response, PM Modi also tweeted, “Look forward to Ms. Ivanka Trump’s presence at #GES 2017 Hyderabad as the leader of the US delegation. @realDonaldTrump @IvankaTrump”

India and United States will co-host the Global Entrepreneurship Summit at Hyderabad from November 28-30.

The US State Department said, "We have a very good relationship with him(PM Modi) and we enjoyed having him here in the United States about a month or so ago," reports ANI

PM Modi had invited Ivanka for the GES Summit during his meeting in Washington in June.

Ivanka Trump had later tweeted, "Thank you, Prime Minister Modi, for inviting me to lead the US delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India this fall."

 

 

The event is being organised by the NITI Aayog in coordination with Ministry of External Affairs.

Ivanka is married Jared Kushner and has three kids.

