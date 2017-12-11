Hope PM Narendra Modi shows maturity and gravitas, says Manmohan Singh in response to Pakistan conspiracy allegations

NEW DELHI: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh reserved sharp words of rebuke against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. The stingers were part of a statement he released responding to allegations raised by BJP leaders that he was part of a meeting with the Pakistani High Commissioner where a conspiracy was hatched to defeat the BJP in the Gujarat elections.

"I sincerely hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will show the maturity and gravitas expected of the high office he holds instead of concentrating his energy solely on erroneously scored brownie points," read Manmohan's statement.

"Sadly & regrettably, Sh. Modi is setting a dangerous precedent by his insatiable desire to tarnish every constitutional office, including that of a Former Prime Minister and Army Chief," he added.

"I reject the innuendos and falsehoods as I did not discuss Gujarat elections with anyone else at the dinner hosted by Shri Mani Shankar Aiyar… Nor was the Gujarat issue raised by anyone present at the dinner. The discussion was confined to India-Pakistan relations," Manmohan Singh said in his statement.

He released a full guest list of all those who attended the dinner, including some journalists, and insisted that "none of them could be accused of indulging in any anti-national activities".

He also attacked PM Modi head on, for visiting Pakistan uninvited after the terrorist attacks in Udhampur and Gurdaspur. "The Congress Party needs no sermon on 'Nationalism' from a party and Prime Minister whose compromised track record in fighting terrorism is well know," read the statement. Manmohan Singh also demanded an explanation from the Modi government on why an ISI team was invited to Pathankot to investigate the attack on the air base.

Manmohan Singh ended his statement with a demand that PM Modi apologise to the nation for his "ill-thought transgression" .