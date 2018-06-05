Hoping to get admission in a good college, says Kalpana Kumari who bagged all-India rank 1 in NEET

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kalpana Kumari

NEW DELHI: Bihar girl Kalpana Kumari on Monday bagged the top rank in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical and dental colleges across the country. Kalpana now hopes to get through a good college to pursue MBBS.

"Really happy that I topped entrance test for my dream career of becoming a doctor. For now, I want to take admission in a good medical college for MBBS," Kalpana said.

Kalpana secured a percentile score of 99.99 and 691 marks. Recalling her journey, she said she did not face any problem in the examination process. 

While Kalpana bagged the top rank, Telangana's Rohan Purohit and Delhi's Himanshu Sharma jointly bagged the second position with 690 marks. The third rank was shared by Aarosh Dhamija from Delhi and Prince Chaudhary from Rajasthan, both of whom scored 686 marks.

A total of 13.36 lakh candidates had registered for the exam, a 16.49-per cent increase from last year. However, 12.69 lakh candidates appeared for the test, of whom 7.14 lakh cleared it.

As many as 76,778 candidates from Uttar Pradesh cleared the test. Over 72,000 and 70,000 candidates cleared the test from Kerala and Maharashtra respectively.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had conducted the test on May 6. The test was conducted in 136 cities in 11 languages. The results have been put up on the official websites of the board -- www.Cbseneet.Nic.In and www.Cbseresults.Nic.In.

The NEET is conducted by the CBSE for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in colleges run with the approval of the Medical Council of India (MCI) and the Dental Council of India (DCI).

The test is not for admissions to institutions established through an Act of Parliament such as the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in Puducherry. 

