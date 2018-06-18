हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
How BSF snipers pin down Pakistani soldiers, terrorists at Line of Control

The Border Security Force (BSF) has a team of deadly snipers to take on Pakistani soldiers who help terrorists trying to infiltrate into the Indian territory. The BSF has beefed up its team amid intelligence reports that several terrorists are camping near the India-Pakistan border and Line of Control to infiltrate and target pilgrims during Amarnath Yatra.

BSF's snipers are trained at Central School of Weapon and Tactics in Indore in Madhya Pradesh. One out of every 100 trainees are selected to be trained as a sniper. All the selected candidates undergo a rigorous training regime over a period of 60 days.

How snipers function:

The snipers at first conducts a reccee of the area which could be used by the terrorists to infiltrate into the Indian territory. Following the reccee, the snipers identify spots where they can hide and keep an eye on the movements of the enemy. The place must also be suitable for the snipers to attack the enemy.

At times, the snipers also enter the enemy territory and take up positions which cannot be located by the Pakistan forces or terrorists.

The snipers work on ‘one bullet one target’ plan and they cannot afford to deviate from the same, as it could have dire and deadly consequences.

Weather and landscape conditions also make an operation tough for snipers. Be it a jungle or a snow-clad valley, the snipers need to identify spots where they can hide themselves as well as their weapons.

Recently Pakistani Army snipers killed BSF sub inspector SN Yadav and BSF constable V Pandey, who were guarding the border area near Sundarbani. Notwithstanding the losses, the BSF is all geared up to deter any Pakistani adventurism.

