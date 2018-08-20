How Dawood's close aide used his Rs 8000 crore empire to invest D-company's money

NEW DELHI: India recently met with a huge success when Jabir Moti, a close aide of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim was detained in London. Believed to be Dawood's right-hand man, Moti managed Dawood's investments in the United Kingdom, UAE and other countries.

As per sources, Dawood's brother Iqbal Kaskar's interrogation led to the arrest of Moti. During his questioning by Thane Police and Intelligence Bureau, Iqbal Kaskar made sensational revelations about Jabir Siddiqui alias Jabir Moti, say sources. Apart from Iqbal, another close aide of Dawood, Farooq Takla, had also mentioned Moti's name during his interrogation. Indian agencies had recently deported Farooq from Dubai.

Sources say that after they gathered information from Iqbal, investigators raised a request with the Ministry of External Affairs who contacted the authorities in the UK. The UK officials verified the claims made by Indian agencies and kept Moti under continuous surveillance for a long time. Thereafter, the UK Police arrested Moti from the Hilton Hotel on Friday.

Sources claim that Iqbal had told interrogators that Moti made several investments in the name of Dawood's wife, son, daughters and other family members and also used multiple layers as a cover.

Modus Operandi:

Moti, who reported to Dawood directly, is said to be the CEO of more than 150 shell companies. About 10-15 per cent of what D Company earned from its illegal businesses such as drugs, weapons, fake currencies, betting, extortions, etc were transferred to Moti to be converted into white money.

Using the shell companies as multiple layers, Moti used to transfer the amount in various bank accounts belonging to Dawood's family members who have no criminal background.

Sources say that Moti did not just invest in real estate business but also in Karachi Stock Market. Insiders used to pass tips to him about shares with the help of which he doubled and tripled the money in trading.

Agencies are estimating that Moti has an empire worth roughly Rs 8000 crore which includes number of properties in Dubai, Sharjah, Oman, Muscat, London and other cities. He also had various Karachi-based bank accounts which are under scrutiny after his arrest.

As per sources, Moti invested money in properties in London and other parts of UK and Europe on behalf of Dawood's wife, son and daughters. It is also learnt that huge investments were made in Dubai and Sharjah as well at the behest of Dawood.

He is said to have been well advised by Dawood himself not to use his or his family members' name directly for any of the investments. Hence, unearthing how and where he invested Dawood's money will be a challenge for the investigating agencies.

If intelligence sources are to be believed, Moti was trying to obtain dual nationality status in Barabudur and Antigua and the Dominican Republic and a permanent resident status in Hungary. Moti also possesses a ten-year visa in the UK.