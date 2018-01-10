How much salary you want, Madhya Pradesh govt asks doctors in ad

The issue of scarcity of doctors in Madhya Pradesh has turned so grave that the state government has now released an advertisement asking them about the salary they want.

The bone of contention between the doctors and government is services in rural areas. While doctors refrain from serving in rural areas, the government has also failed to provide adequate facilities to them for the same.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to take the services of private doctors in 33 districts to ensure better healthcare to people living in rural areas.

The health department has sought online applications from doctors in this regard between January 8 and January 30.

As of now, there are no gynaecologist, paediatrician and anaesthetist in 16 district hospitals and 23 community health centres. Similarly, there are no radiologist in 28 district hospitals and eight community health centres.

Despite basic healthcare amenities being in place, there are no doctors, and hence the government aims to deploy private practitioners for the same.

Doctors till the age of 62 can apply for the services, and one doctor can apply for as many as five hospitals.

According to Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Rustam Singh, keeping into consideration the scarcity of doctors, the government is going ahead with this experiment.

The move has, however, not gone down well with the Madhya Pradesh Medical Officers Association, with its chief saying that the government’s move shows that doctors are greedy. He has said that all that the doctors need are salary at par with those in other states, basic amenities and promotion as deserved.