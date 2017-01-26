How public greeted PM Narendra Modi as he walked down Rajpath on Republic Day - WATCH
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 17:55
New Delhi: Here's the video showing how people of India greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he walked down Rajpath during the Republic Day celebrations here on Thursday.
Here is the video:-
The Prime Minister walks down Rajpath during the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/pLpRXum1hu
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 26, 2017
First Published: Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 17:53
